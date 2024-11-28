Telangana IAS, IPS Associations condemn BRS leader Rama Rao's remarks on district Collector

Hyderabad, Nov 28 (PTI) The Telangana IAS Officers’ Association on Thursday strongly condemned the statement of BRS working president K T Rama Rao reportedly calling the Rajanna Sircilla district Collector a "Congress worker" and sought an apology from him.

Advertisment

The Telangana IPS Officers' Association also condemned Rama Rao's remarks and said the "unwarranted attacks" of such nature are irresponsible.

Addressing a party meeting in his assembly constituency of Sircilla recently, Rao had alleged that the Collector is directly telling the BRS leaders to change the party.

"A magnificent Collectorate was built in Rajanna Sircilla District. A Congress worker is sitting as Collector there. They (Congress) are doing politics with such persons. It will not make any difference. We will see how long the Collector, these officers, these police...we will see their drama," Rao said.

Advertisment

In a resolution, the Telangana IAS Officers' body said it felt compelled to express its deep concern and strong condemnation regarding the "derogatory statement" by the Sircilla MLA (Rama Rao) against the Rajanna Sircilla district Collector.

"In an unfortunate public remark, the Collector was personally targeted and belittled in a manner that undermines the dignity of an officer holding such an important position in the state's administration and Civil Services at large," it said.

Noting that questions were raised regarding the Collector's impartiality, the resolution said public servants of all ranks work tirelessly to serve the people.

Advertisment

The association demanded that the statements be retracted and an apology is offered for the unwarranted remarks.

"We urge the concerned" (Rama Rao) to reflect upon the gravity of such statements and their impact on the morale of officers serving the public with utmost sincerity and commitment, it said.

In a separate release, the Telangana IPS Officers’ Association said it unequivocally condemns the "derogatory and baseless" allegations made by Rama Rao against the serving civil servant, attempting to question his integrity and impartiality.

Advertisment

Such remarks are a direct affront to the principles of governance and the constitutional mandate under which civil servants operate, the Association said.

Officers are duty-bound to uphold the rule of law and serve the public without fear or favour, and unwarranted attacks of this nature are both irresponsible and detrimental to democratic institutions, it said.

"We members of Telangana IPS Officers’ Association stand firmly with the officer and reiterate our collective commitment to safeguarding the dignity, independence, and impartiality of the civil services," it said.

Advertisment

The Association called for immediate cessation of such unfounded accusations and urged all stakeholders to engage in discourse that respects institutional integrity and the rule of law. PTI VVK SJR GDK SJR ROH