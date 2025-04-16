Telangana IAS officer issued notice for reposting AI image of 400-acre land in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Apr 16 (PTI) The Cyberabad Police have issued a notice to a senior IAS officer over the reposting of an AI-generated image of a 400-acre land parcel in Kancha Gachibowli, adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

Smita Sabharwal, on March 31, reposted an image featuring earthmoving machines, two deer, and a peacock, which was originally shared by another social media handle on 'X'.

"A notice was issued under Section 179 BNSS on April 12 to the IAS officer," a police official told PTI.

A notice under Section 179 of the BNSS is issued by a police official to call a person as a witness. The Telangana cadre officer is currently the Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture.

The Telangana government's plan to auction this ecologically sensitive land for the construction of urban infrastructure and an IT park has triggered protests by the UoH Students’ Union.

Student groups and environmental activists have voiced opposition to the proposed development at the site, citing ecological conservation concerns.

The Telangana government earlier stated that the 400-acre land in Kancha Gachibowli belongs to it.

The matter is currently being heard in both the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court.