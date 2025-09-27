Telangana is one of the best tourism destinations: CM

Hyderabad, Sep 27 (PTI) Highlighting that Telangana is one of the best tourism destinations, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday urged tourists to visit the state and investors to make investments.

Speaking at a 'Tourism Conclave 2025', he said the state offers ecotourism and temple tourism and medical tourism. Hyderabad is home to many super-speciality hospitals.

The state government announced a new tourism policy, he said.

"My focus is to attract investments not only in IT and Pharma but also in tourism. Telangana means business. Your investments are safe. You are going to make profits. This is my assurance," he said.

The fact that the Telangana government hosted Miss World pageant in Hyderabad when 'Operation Sindoor' was going on shows how safe Hyderabad is, he said.

The Centre has declared Hyderabad and Telangana to be number one in the country in maintaining law and order, he added. PTI SJR SJR ADB