Telangana Jagruthi prez Kavitha launches indefinite fast in support of land outstees in Khammam

Hyderabad, Mar 9 (PTI) Telangana Jagruti president K Kavitha began an indefinite fast in Khammam on Monday night, seeking justice for those families displaced from a land parcel in the town.

Earlier in the day, she held a dharna in Khammam, about 200 kms from Hyderabad, in support of the outstees who were evicted from the land by authorities last month.

Noting that the land from where the outstees were evicted at Velugumatla in Khammam is a 'Bhoodan' (donated by others in the past) land, she demanded that the district Collector give an assurance that the oustees would be given 'pattas' in the same land.

As the protest resulted in a traffic jam, police shifted her to a police station.

Telangana Jagruthi said in a release that she was let off by the police after giving her a notice for holding a protest without permission.

However, she reached Ambedkar Bhavan in Khammam on Monday night and began an indefinite fast, the release said.

State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy had earlier said some persons deceived poor people at Velugumatla in Khammam by collecting money by making a false promise to provide pattas to their huts erected on the land parcel.

Attacking BRS, he asked why pattas were not provided to those huts at Velugumatla when the regional party was in power between 2014 to 2023.

The Congress government would soon provide housing to the displaced people under the 'Indiramma' scheme and also punish those who collected money from them, he had said. PTI SJR SJR ROH