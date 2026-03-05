Telangana Jagruthi prez Kavitha to announce new political party in two months

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 5 (PTI) Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha on Thursday said she will announce a new political party within two months.

She made this announcement at Tirupati during her visit to Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Kavitha is the daughter of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"In the next two months, we will be announcing a political party with Lord Balaji's blessings," Kavitha told reporters.

On the Tirupati laddu row, she said rumours about adulteration had hurt the sentiments of devotees.

She noted that Lord Balaji is worshipped not only across India but internationally, and urged the government to ensure that the laddu is prepared with the utmost reverence and devotion.

Recently, a Delhi court discharged former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Kavitha and 20 others in the politically charged liquor policy case, pulling up the CBI by saying it found no "overarching conspiracy or criminal intent" in the policy. PTI MS STH KH