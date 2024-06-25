Telangana junior doctors' strike: OP, elective surgeries skipped for second day as demands unmet

Hyderabad, Jun 25 (PTI) The strike by junior doctors in Telangana in support of their demands, including timely release of stipends and better infrastructure facilities and security in hospitals, entered second day on Tuesday, with the protestors skipping outpatient services and elective surgeries.

While the medicos, who held protests at various state-run hospitals in the state on Monday, continued their strike by boycotting outpatient services and elective surgeries, emergency services continued to be provided, Telangana Junior Doctors Association President Dr G Sai Sri Harsha said.

An official at the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) here on Tuesday said alternative measures were put in place to ensure that medical services were not affected in view of the strike.

"Till now, the healthcare services are not affected as they (protesting junior doctors) are doing emergency services. Elective surgeries are being maintained by our faculty," the official said.

The protesting doctors have demanded that their stipends be released through a 'green channel' (smooth and without any hindrances) by the government. Their other demands include providing adequate faculty at medical colleges and building a new facility for OGH.