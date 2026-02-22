Telangana: Kin happy as top Maoist Devji surrenders after decades

Karimnagar (Telangana), Feb 22 (PTI) With the surrender of top Maoist functionary Thippiri Tirupati alias Devji, one of his brothers on Sunday said the family was happy they would be able to see him after a long time.

Devji, along with senior Maoist leader Malla Raji Reddy and several CPI (Maoist) cadres, has surrendered to the Telangana Police, a senior official said.

The surrender comes days before the union government’s March 2026 deadline to eliminate Naxalism in the country.

“The surrender will be officially recorded in a couple of days… they are with the Telangana Police,” the official told PTI.

Devji, a native of Korutla town in Jagtial district, joined the Maoist movement in the 1980s while in his early 20s and pursuing Intermediate studies, according to his younger brother, Thippiri Gangadhar.

Speaking to PTI, Gangadhar expressed happiness over the development. “We are very happy that we will be able to see our brother after a long time,” he said.

He recalled that the family had not met Devji since he left home decades ago.

“After he joined the Maoist group, we could not see him. Except for photographs published in the media, we have had no contact with him,” Gangadhar said.

He added that the family had made several attempts to meet Devji over the years but could not, as he was operating in different states.

Gangadhar further said Devji had been married, but his wife later passed away. Their elder brother, Venkati, is also deceased, while their sister currently resides in Hyderabad, he added.