Telangana leaders express anguish over blast in Delhi, seek thorough probe

Hyderabad, Nov 11 (PTI) Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with several other leaders expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi.

In a post on 'X' on Monday night, Kishan Reddy said, "Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of lives in the horrific blast near Red Fort in Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the swift recovery of those injured." Bandi Sanjay Kumar termed the blast in Delhi as "deeply tragic and heartbreaking".

"Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji said NSG, NIA, and forensic teams have begun a detailed investigation from all angles. He has directed officials to examine CCTV footage, ensure a thorough probe," Sanjay Kumar said in a post on 'X'.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called for a thorough and swift investigation into the car blast and sought maximum punishment under the law for those responsible for the explosion.

Taking to 'X' on Monday night, the Hyderabad MP said, "Very disturbed by the news of the #RedFort blast. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured and patience for those who lost their dear ones. I hope for a thorough and swift investigation. Those responsible for this condemnable act must receive the maximum punishment under the law." Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao were among those who expressed their grief over the loss of lives and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.