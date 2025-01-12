Telangana legislators engage in verbal duel at district meeting

Karimnagar (Telangana) Jan 12 (PTI) A heated argument broke out between BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy and Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar at a district review committee meeting in Karimnagar on Sunday, after the former questioned the latter to which party he belonged to.

Sanjay Kumar joined the ruling Congress from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in June 2024.

Karimnagar District Congress Committee president Manakondur and MLA Dr Kavvampally Satyanarayana said when Sanjay Kumar was speaking on public issues, the BRS legislator from the Huzurabad constituency intervened in his speech and questioned Sanjay Kumar, "To which party does he (Sanjay Kumar) belong to" and "from which party he contested?" Satyanarayana said Kaushik Reddy raised his voice and alleged that he (Kaushik Reddy) tried to thrash Sanjay Kumar.

A video of the incident was circulated on social media platforms in which both Kaushik Reddy and Sanjay Kumar are seen arguing and "jostling" each other.

Police intervened and took Kaushik Reddy out of the meeting hall.

Satyanarayana said they reported the matter to the Chief Secretary.

"Kaushik Reddy asked me to resign. After which I told Kaushik Reddy to ask KTR (BRS Working President K T Rama Rao) and KCR (BRS Chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) to resign as the defections are started by BRS," Sanjay Kumar told PTI.

The meeting was chaired by Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, D Sridhar Babu, and other legislators of the erstwhile Karimnagar district were present. PTI COR VVK GDK KH