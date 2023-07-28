Telangana legislature to meet from August 3

Hyderabad, July 28 (PTI) The Telangana government on Friday decided to hold the state legislature session from August 3.

The Legislative Assembly and Council session is expected to be stormy as it comes ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year.

While the opposition Congress and BJP may attack the government over the promises of the ruling BRS, including double-bedroom houses for poor, the ruling BRS is likely to highlight its numerous welfare and development programmes during the session.

The current spell of heavy rains in the state is also expected to figure in the session. PTI SJR SJR ANE