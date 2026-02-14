New Delhi (PTI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the party's victory in the local body elections in Telangana was an endorsement of the government's people-centric policies that focus on social justice, dignity and inclusive growth.

Gandhi said the Congress is committed to its vision of creating a "Prajala Telangana" where progress reaches every family in the state.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge has also hailed the party's win, saying it reflects the trust of people in the Congress.

In a boost to the A Revanth Reddy-led government, the Congress in Telangana on Friday scored an emphatic win in the municipal elections, while the BRS and the BJP too made their presence felt.

Of the total 2,582 wards in 116 municipalities where elections were held on February 11, the Congress bagged more than 1,300 wards, followed by the BRS (about 700 wards) and the BJP (about 275 wards).

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "The Telangana local body polls win is a clear endorsement of Congress government's people-first policies rooted in social justice, dignity, and inclusive growth."

"Heartfelt thanks to every Congress worker and leader. This victory belongs to you and to the people of Telangana.

"Our vision of a Prajala Telangana - where progress reaches every family remains unwavering," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Hailing the poll results, party president Kharge said the government remains resolute in its "solemn affirmation of a "Prajala Telangana" - a state where social justice, economic empowerment and continuous progress are assured for all its 3.8 crore people.

"My gratitude to the committed grassroots workers of Telangana Congress for their commendable victory in the Telangana local body elections. This mandate reflects the trust of the people," Kharge said in a post on X.