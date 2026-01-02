Telangana man dies after jumping to escape apartment fire in Germany

Hyderabad, Jan 2 (PTI) A 25-year-old man from Telangana died after jumping from an apartment building in an attempt to save himself from a fire, relatives said on Friday.

Hrithik Reddy, a native of Jangaon district, had gone to Germany in 2023 and completed his MS from the University of Europe there, and was working part time, his cousin Yashwanth Reddy said.

“He booked a ticket to come home on January 12. Now we are expecting his body,” Yashwanth Reddy told PTI.

The incident occurred on December 30 and the family received the information about it the following day.

Indian associations in Germany are assisting in sending the body to India and Hrithik’s relatives also approached the government to expedite the process.

Hrithik completed his engineering degree from a college in Warangal and moved to Germany in June 2023 for post graduation. PTI GDK ROH