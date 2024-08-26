Telangana man dies in Saudi Arabia, family seeks return of body to India

Hyderabad, Aug 26 (PTI) A man from Telangana has died in Saudi Arabia, and his family members, who are unaware of the cause of his death, on Monday sought the return of his body to India.

Fazal, an uncle of the deceased Shahzad Khan (27), said the only information they have is that he has passed away.

Fazal, a resident of Karimnagar in Telangana, said they have sent an affidavit, after being asked by the company that Shahzad worked for, stating that they want a post-mortem examination to be conducted.

They also sought the return of Shahzad's mortal remains to India, and also that an FIR, death certificate and other necessary documents be registered, he said.

Shahzad Khan, a survey engineer in the construction sector, had been working in Saudi for the past six years. He had come home last year, Fazal said.

Shahzad's phone had been switched off since August 19 and his body was found on August 21, he said.

Media reports claimed that Shahzad Khan, along with a Sudanese colleague, died due to acute dehydration and exhaustion in a desert in Saudi Arabia, after their GPS signal failed.

It was not known where his body was found and how, he said, dismissing the media reports that he died due to dehydration and exhaustion in the desert.

Shahzad's family, including wife and two children, live in Karimnagar.