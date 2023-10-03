Telangana man found dead in Noida hotel

Noida, Oct 3 (PTI) A 24-year-old man from Telangana was found dead in a hotel here under mysterious circumstances, police said on Tuesday. Thandel Pawan Kalyan, who hailed from Mahbubnagar in Telangana, had come here on Sunday in search of a job and checked into a hotel room, they added.

When his friend Naved Sheikh went to his room to check on him on Monday, he found Kalyan lying unconscious, the police said.

Kalyan was rushed to Kailash Hospital here, where he was declared brought dead, they added.

There was no visible mark of any injury on the body, the police said.

Further legal proceedings in the matter are underway, the police said, adding that the family of Kalyan has been informed about the incident. PTI KIS RPA