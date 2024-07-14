Telangana man held for killing wife, two daughters, portraying cause of death as road accident

Hyderabad, Jul 14 (PTI) A 32-year-old man in Khammam district of Telangana was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and two daughters and portraying their deaths as having occurred in a road accident, police said on Sunday.

The accused, working as a physiotherapist in a hospital in Hyderabad, was having an affair with a nurse in the hospital, police said, adding that he resorted to the murders to continue his relationship with his colleague.

He had also earlier quarrelled with his wife over the matter, police added.

On May 28, the accused took his wife and two children in a car in Raghunadhapalem mandal in the district and initially killed his 26-year-old wife by administering an injection with a high dose anaesthesia drug, according to the police.

Later, he allegedly smothered to death his two daughters, who were four and two-and-a-half years old, a senior police official said.

As part of the man's plan to make the murders look like a road accident, he got his wife to sleep on the rear seat of the car while the two children were seated at the front of the car, and then rammed the vehicle into a roadside tree, police said.

However, based on the autopsy reports and technical evidence, the police arrested the accused who "confessed" to the crime during the course of investigation, the senior police official said.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence). PTI VVK VVK ANE