Telangana man held in goa with drugs worth Rs 1.05 lakh

Panaji, Aug 18 (PTI) A man from Telangana was arrested allegedly with drugs worth Rs 1.05 lakh in Pernem in Goa, a police official said on Sunday.

Syed Asif Jibran, residing in Anjuna currently, was arrested in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal told reporters.

"He was held in a raid carried out by a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi and Mandrem police inspector Sheriff Jacques. We seized 4.64 grams of ecstasy (MDMA) worth Rs 1.05 lakh. Jibran has been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the SP said. PTI RPS BNM