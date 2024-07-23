Telangana minister disapproves of IAS officer's post on disability quota in All India Services

Hyderabad, Jul 23 (PTI) Telangana Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya Seethakka on Tuesday expressed disapproval over a social media post by senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal that questioned the need for reservation for differently-abled people in the All India Services (AIS).

In an informal interaction with mediapersons here, she said many persons with disabilities became great and pointed out that persons like Stephen Hawking and Helen Keller have created history.

She said the IAS officer's post must have come to the notice of the chief minister (A Revanth Reddy) and that she would speak to him on the issue.

Amid the ongoing row over the controversial appointment of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar under the disability quota, Smita Sabharwal has courted controversy by questioning the need for reservation for differently-abled people in the All India Services (AIS).

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, some disability rights activists and others took exception to her view.

In the wake of criticism of her post, Sabharwal on Monday had urged rights activists to also examine why the disability quota has not been implemented in IPS and sectors like defence and said that IAS is no different.

"(I) see a lot of outrage on my timeline. I suppose addressing the elephant in the room gets you that reaction. Would request the rights activists to also examine why this quota has still not been implemented in the IPS/ IFoS and certain sectors like defence. My limited point is that the IAS is no different," she said.

"To live in an inclusive society is a dream that we all subscribe to. Insensitivity has no place in my mind. Jai Hind," the senior IAS officer had added. PTI SJR SJR ANE