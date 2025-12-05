Telangana Minister invites Andhra CM for Hyderabad global summit

Amaravati, Dec 5 (PTI) Telangana Minister K Venkat Reddy met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday and invited him for the forthcoming Telangana Raising Global Summit, 2025.

Scheduled on December 8 and 9, the Telangana Raising Global Summit is being planned on the lines of the Davos World Economic Forum.

"Reddy met Naidu here and invited him on behalf of Telangana Government for Telangana Raising Global Summit, 2025 to be held in Hyderabad on December 8 and 9," said an official press release.

During the meeting, Reddy mentioned that global and domestic industrial leaders, trade experts and business delegates are expected to participate.

He further noted that the summit aims to highlight investment prospects, promote economic collaboration and strengthen interstate industrial relations. PTI MS STH SA