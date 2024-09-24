Telangana minister, leaders hold meeting to resolve communal issues in Asifabad district

Hyderabad, Sep 24 (PTI) Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka and leaders on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of the Muslim community from Asifabad district to resolve differences between Muslim and tribal communities in the wake of recent communal disturbances following an alleged rape and murder attempt against a tribal woman.

It was decided that a joint meeting between leaders of both communities, along with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, would take place either on September 28 or 29.

The objective of this meeting is to consolidate efforts for peace and "prevent any future attempts to exploit communal tensions," a release from the office of government adviser on SC, ST, OBC, minority affairs Mohammed Ali Shabbir said.

The meeting was attended by Seethakka, Shabbir, Congress MLA from Khanapur, Vedema Bhojju, MLC Dande Vittal, former Union Minister S Venugopal Chary, educationist Mahboob Alam Khan, special secretary, Minorties welfare, Tafser Iqubal and representatives of the Muslim community from Asifabad district, the release said.

The discussion was on addressing the situation following communal disturbances that erupted at Jainoor in the district on September 4 following the alleged rape and murder attempt against the tribal woman.

The leaders emphasised the need for both communities to resolve their differences and restore the long-standing peaceful relations that existed before the unrest, the release said.

The release quoted Shabbir as having said that Muslim leaders voiced concerns over recent attempts to disturb the peace in their areas.

He noted that community leaders reaffirmed their intention to resolve any differences at the local level which would ensure harmony between the two communities.

Minister Seethakka, who had earlier met with Gond tribal leaders at Utnoor and Jainoor, briefed the meeting on her findings, the release said.

She assured that the tribal community does not have any enmity with Muslims or any other group.

She described the Gond Tribals as a peaceful community focused on their livelihood while preserving their rich culture and traditions. PTI SJR SJR KH