Telangana Minister prays for safe rescue of workers trapped in Srisailam tunnel

Nagarkurnool (Telangana), Feb 24 (PTI) Telangana Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireeddy Venkat Reddy on Monday expressed hope and prayed for the safe rescue of eight people, who remain trapped in a partially collapsed tunnel of Srisailam Left Bank Canal project in the district.

The Minister, who visited the spot, said the trapped workers have come from distant states like Jharkhand and UP to work on the project and help Telangana farmers.

“This is a very unfortunate incident. I pray to god that these eight people are alive. Our motto is to rescue the people…I pay to god Srisaila Mallanna to keep them safe,” he told PTI Videos.

He further said SLBC has been his brainchild since its inception in 2005.

Refuting BRS leader K T Rama Rao’s allegations that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was too busy with the MLC poll campaign to take the rescue operations seriously, Venkat Reddy claimed that the opposition leader did not go to Sircilla where seven people died due to the Kaleshwaram project.

The Minister added that two of his cabinet colleagues were at the tunnel site overseeing the rescue works.

Later, addressing a press conference, Venkat Reddy said 41 people who were trapped in a project in Uttarakhand were rescued after 17 days and hence the government is hopeful of the safety of the trapped individuals.

The chances of survival for the eight persons who remain trapped in the SLBC tunnel after a partial collapse are “very remote,” though every effort is being made to reach them, another Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said earlier in the morning.

Krishna Rao opined that extricating the trapped individuals would take at least three to four days, as the accident site is filled with muck and debris, making it a daunting task for the rescuers.

Despite relentless efforts by the Indian Army, NDRF, and other agencies, no breakthrough has been achieved in the rescue operations to extricate eight persons who have remained trapped for over two days inside the tunnel after a section of it collapsed in the SLBC project in the district. PTI GDK ROH