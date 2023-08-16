Telangana Minister Rama Rao reviews progress of 2-bedroom housing project

Hyderabad, Aug 16 (PTI) The construction of 75,000 two-bedroom houses for poor families has been completed against the target of one lakh in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC ) limits, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K T Rama Rao said on Wednesday.

The minister who held a high-level review meeting on double-bedroom housing project in the city limits, said of the total constructed houses nearly 4,500 have been already handed over to in-situ beneficiaries, an official release said.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Md. Mahmood Ali, Ch Malla Reddy, and Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud were present at the meeting. Along with the ministers from the city, senior officials from GHMC also participated in the meeting.

The officials informed the minister that the process of handing over the houses to eligible beneficiaries is progressing at a brisk pace and the verification process of those who have already submitted their applications is nearing completion. PTI GDK KH