Telangana Minister Rama Rao writes open letter to Centre highlighting “unjust treatment” of state’s irrigation projects

Hyderabad, Jul 13 (PTI) Telangana Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development, K T Rama Rao on Thursday wrote an open letter to the central government accusing it of 'discrimination' against state’s irrigation projects.

Rama Rao, who wrote the open letter over the issue of the Environment Assessment Committee (EAC) deferring the environmental clearance for the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), highlighted in the letter the “intense discrimination” of the union government against Telangana state, a release from his office said.

“I write this open letter with utter disappointment regarding the discriminatory actions of the BJP-led central government against Telangana state. I want to highlight the Centre’s unjust treatment of the State’s irrigation projects, particularly the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS),” Rama Rao, also known as KTR said and demanded that it be addressed promptly.

The Palamuru Rangareddy project is a ray of hope for the drought-prone areas of Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Narayanapet, Rangareddy, and Nalgonda Districts in Telangana. It aims to provide water to over 12.5 lakh acres of land and fulfill the drinking water needs of many villages, Hyderabad city, and industries, the BRS working president noted.

After formation of Telangana, the state government has undertaken many irrigation projects to address the challenges of water scarcity and agricultural development. Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) is one of the significant irrigation projects of Telangana, he pointed out.

However, the NDA government at the Centre completely neglects Telangana's irrigation projects and provides no support or funds, Rama Rao alleged.

He further charged the Centre 'creating obstacles' in giving permissions and refusing to accord national status to the state's projects. “Meanwhile, projects in other states received funding, permissions, and national status. How fair is it that the Union government has refused to grant national status to the PRLIS while readily granting national status to the Upper Bhadra irrigation project in Karnataka?,” Rama Rao asked.

Telangana has been demanding its rightful share of 500 TMC water from the Krishna river. “Unfortunately, the Central Government has not taken the basic step of referring our request to the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II even after nine years. Despite water being a state subject, Telangana is currently unable to utilize its own water from irrigation projects without obtaining permission from the central government,” he said.

“The way the BJP-led Central government treats Telangana is very disappointing. They ignore our state's fair requests and don't give us the same opportunities as others. The people of Telangana should have a fair chance to develop and get what they deserve.” The Minister further said despite the “lack” of support from the central government, Telangana has consistently outperformed other states in the country in various sectors.

Rama Rao urged everyone to condemn the central government's “unfair” treatment towards Telangana. “The biases of the Central government should not hinder the transformative potential of our irrigation projects. It is time for us to ensure that Telangana's development is not compromised any longer.” PTI VVK ROH