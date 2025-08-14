Telangana minister reviews rain situation, orders precautionary measures

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (PTI) Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Thursday directed district collectors to take precautionary measures to prevent loss of life and property, given the current spell of heavy rains in the state.

Holding a video conference on the situation, as suggested by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the minister said Rs 1 crore has been released to each of the 33 districts for immediate relief measures.

He urged collectors to stay vigilant in view of the heavy rain forecast for the next three days, an official release said.

In Hyderabad, he instructed that the municipal administration, water board, and traffic police work in coordination to avoid public inconvenience.

Widespread rainfall continued across the state, with Old Kothagudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district recording 13.3 mm between 8.30 am and noon, followed by 9.8 mm at Rudrur in Nizamabad district, the Telangana Development Planning Society said.

Several rivulets were in spate following incessant rainfall over the past few days, disrupting road links between villages in several districts.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner R V Karnan inspected vulnerable and low-lying areas in Rajendranagar to assess preparedness for heavy rains.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, in a statement, said seven teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), each comprising 50 personnel, have been deployed for relief works in the state as directed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

An 80-year-old woman died after rainwater entered her hut in Warangal on the night of August 11; she had been sleeping on the floor.

The chief minister has asked authorities to be prepared in light of the IMD’s "heavy rain" warning. PTI SJR SSK