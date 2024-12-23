Telangana Minister Seethakka slams 'award bias' against films like 'Jai Bhim'

Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI) Telangana Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka on Monday lamented that critically acclaimed films like 'Jai Bhim' have missed out on national awards, while a movie that eulogizes a smuggler has bagged the honours.

Advertisment

Her comments come against the backdrop of a stampede during the screening of 'Pushpa-2' at a theatre here.

Allu Arjun essayed the role of a red sanders smuggler in his latest film 'Pushpa-2'.

Seethakka expressed her disappointment that a film in which a smuggler is projected as a hero received awards from the Centre, while those like 'Jai Bhim' are being left out.

Advertisment

Speaking at an event in Mulugu district, Seethakka said society can tread on the right path if the actors, directors and producers make films with good values.

Actor Allu Arjun won a national award for the film 'Pushpa'.

Jai Bhim is a Tamil film starring actor Surya, in which he reprises the role of a lawyer striving for justice for an underprivileged family. PTI SJR GDK ROH