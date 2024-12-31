Telangana Minister Seethakka visits boy injured in stampede in hospital, assures govt support

Hyderabad, Dec 31 (PTI) Telangana Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka on Tuesday visited an eight-year-old boy undergoing treatment at a private hospital here after sustaining severe injuries in a stampede during the premiere of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's latest film, 'Pushpa 2', and assured his family of full government support.

A medical bulletin released by the hospital said Sritej has now maintained stable vital parameters without any extraneous support since Tuesday morning.

The Minister for Women and Child Welfare said while Sritej’s health is improving, the government is committed to providing the best care. She also spoke to the boy's father.

"Visited young Sritej at KIMS Hospital, who was injured in the Sandhya Theatre incident. Spoke to doctors and assured his family of full government support. Praying for his speedy recovery", Seethakka said in a post on 'X'.

The hospital, in a health update, said: "His (Sritej) ventilator and oxygen and inotropic support was weaned off in morning. He is tolerating nasogastric feeds well. His physiotherapy and supportive care is going on. His chest X ray, blood investigations are showing improving trends. His neurological status remains the same." The tragic incident occurred on December 4 during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, where fans had gathered to see Allu Arjun at the premiere of Pushpa 2. The boy’s mother died in the chaos, while he sustained critical injuries.

Following the incident, Hyderabad Police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case, registered at the Chikkadpally police station, was based on a complaint from the deceased woman’s family.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, but granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court. He was released on the morning of December 14. PTI VVK VVK KH