Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu urges Centre to set up another Passport Seva Kendra in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sept 16 (PTI) Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday urged the Union government to establish an additional Passport Seva Kendra in the city to meet the growing demand.

Speaking after inaugurating the new Rayadurgam Passport Seva Kendra here, he said Hyderabad is expanding rapidly in all directions, and with the city’s population steadily rising, there is a pressing need for enhanced public service infrastructure, especially for passport services.

“Across the country, more than one crore people apply for fresh passports every year, and Telangana accounts for nearly 11 lakh of these applications,” he was quoted as saying by an official release.

While applicants earlier had to wait several months for issuance, Sridhar Babu said the Telangana police now complete verification within three days, making the state a model for others.

He underlined that the state government is committed to leveraging technology to provide transparent, efficient, and citizen-friendly services.

The newly launched Rayadurgam centre, he said would be especially beneficial to IT professionals and students.

The event was attended by MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, MLC Mahender Reddy, MLA Arikapudi Gandhi, Secunderabad RPO Snehaja, and other dignitaries, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ROH