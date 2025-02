Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Telangana Minister Konda Surekha on Saturday said she was completely "disappointed" with the union budget.

"I have no words to express the sadness of not receiving enough allocation to the younger state of the country, Telangana, from India's Finance Minister, @nsitharaman," she said, in a post on 'X'.

Surekha further claimed that the requests from southern states were "overlooked", and Telangana's promises were "harshly ignored".