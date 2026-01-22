Telangana ministers discuss investment proposals with Godrej Industries at WEF

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) Telangana Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Thursday met Godrej Industries chairman and MD Nadir Godrej at the WEF in Davos and discussed expansion of the company's Creamline Dairy plant in Hyderabad with an investment of 150 crore, among others.

The meeting focused on a range of topics, including the potential of AI integration in oil palm agriculture, expansion of the company's dairy plant in Hyderabad and exploring big infra projects in housing in the 'Bharat Future City' proposed to be developed by the state government on Hyderabad outskirts, an official release said.

Industries Minister Sridhar Babu welcomed Godrej to visit Hyderabad to take the proposals forward.

The state government also said the INOX Group would explore solar and wind power production in Telangana.

In an effort towards transforming Telangana's CURE (Core Urban Region Economy) here into a Net Zero, services sector-only metropolis, the state government delegation exchanged views with Devansh Jain, Director of the INOX Group.

Deliberations were held on opportunities for cooperation in advanced and sustainable manufacturing, including solar modules, an official release said.

Revenue Minister Srinivas Reddy also attended the meeting.

Separately, the Telangana delegation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with renowned multinational education and publishing company Pearson.

The UK-based company showed interest in expanding its presence in AI skilling and credentialling in the state.

Pearson will support the government in AI initiatives for the Global AI Academy being setup under Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH) through its expertise in curriculum design, learning content, assessment frameworks, and others, a release said.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said Telangana envisions becoming the state of future-ready skilled talent by training youth in AI. He congratulated the delegation on signing the MOU. PTI SJR SJR KH