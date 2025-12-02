Telangana ministers to invite CMs to 'TelanganaRising Global Summit'

Hyderabad, Dec 2 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday decided to depute his Cabinet colleagues to invite CMs of all states to attend the 'TelanganaRising Global Summit' to be organised on a grand scale by the state government on December 8 and 9.

Revanth Reddy and his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka would invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AICC leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on December 3, official sources said.

The ministers would visit the states allotted to them on December 4 and extend invitations to CMs to attend the summit, an official release said.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy would visit Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir, while former cricketer and Minority Affairs Minister Mohammad Azharuddin would travel to Maharashtra.

Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha would visit Punjab, while Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu would go to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Forest Minister Konda Surekha would visit Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh respectively.

State Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya Seethakka would invite West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the event.

The other ministers who would visit various states include Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy (Uttar Pradesh), Tummala Nageswara Rao (Madhya Pradesh), Jupally Krishna Rao (Assam), G Vivek Venkatswamy (Bihar), Vakiti Srihari (Odisha), Adluri Laxman Kumar (Himachal Pradesh) and K Venkat Reddy (Andhra Pradesh).

Congress MPs would extend invitations to Union Ministers, Governors and the Delhi Chief Minister in Delhi, the release said.

The Telangana government is gearing up to organise the 'TelanganaRising Global Summit' on December 8 and 9 on a grand scale in a site on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where it proposes to develop the 'Bharat Future City', envisioned as India's first net-zero city and designed to be both sustainable and economically vibrant.

As part of the summit, the government would unveil its vision outlining how it plans to transform Telangana into a USD three trillion economy by 2047 and the developmental roadmap it plans to pursue in the coming years. PTI SJR SJR KH