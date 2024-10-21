Telangana MLA asks MP CM to stop marriage of Muslim man, Hindu woman in Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Oct 21 (PTI) Telangana BJP MLA T Raja on Monday asked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to intervene and stop the impending marriage of a Muslim man and a Hindu woman in Jabalpur.In the video message, which is being circulated on social media, Raja said Yadav and the MP police must ensure the "love jihad" marriage is not solemnised.

"Rajaji sent me this video message on Sunday. I met Jabalpur collector Pushpendra Ahakey and asked him to cancel their Special Marriages Act application. We have given him a memorandum against love jihad," Hindu Sewa Parishad chief Atul Jeswani told PTI.

'Love Jihad’ is a term used by right-wing groups to refer to an alleged campaign by Muslim men to convert Hindu girls under the pretext of love and marriage.

Speaking to reporters, Jeswani said CM Yadav must intervene and ensure the woman, who is under police protection, is reunited with her family.

Meanwhile, Collector Ahakey told reporters the Hindu Sewa Parishad's memorandum is against Hasnain Ansari and Ankita Rathore, both employees of a telecom firm, who want to get married.

An inquiry will be conducted into the organisation's demand to cancel their application, Ahakey added.

Ansari hails from Sihora in Jabalpur, while Rathore is an Indore resident. PTI LAL BNM