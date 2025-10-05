Telangana MLA Raja Singh booked for remarks on Prophet

Hyderabad, Oct 5 (PTI) A case was registered against Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh for allegedly making defamatory remarks about Prophet Mohammed at a recent meeting in Madhya Pradesh, police said here on Sunday.

A group of people lodged a complaint at Shalibanda Police Station on Saturday after a video of the legislator making the "remarks" was circulated on some social media platforms.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of BNS and IT Act against Singh, a police official said.

Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad, is known for his strong views in support of Hindutva.

Earlier, he was arrested over his alleged remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed in August 2022 and he later secured bail.

Singh was elected as BJP MLA and he resigned from the primary membership of the saffron party earlier this year.