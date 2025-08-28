Telangana MLA Raja Singh objects to Ganesh idol resembling CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Aug 28 (PTI) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh objected to installation of a Ganesh idol that was allegedly resembling Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, even as it was removed and replaced with Lord Ganesha's idol.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, which began on Wednesday, the idol was installed by Congress leader Mettu Sai Kumar, Chairman of the Fisheries Federation of Telangana, at a pandal in the city under the limits of Habeebnagar Police Station.

Raja Singh, in a letter addressed to Hyderabad Police Commissioner, said he came across the pandal where the Ganesh idol was allegedly made to resemble Revanth Reddy.

The MLA requested the Hyderabad Police to take immediate action, stop this, and remove the pandal to uphold respect for religious faiths and maintain harmony.

"With due respect, we understand he is the Chief Minister of Telangana, but he is not a deity for us. Such misrepresentation is hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community," Raja Singh said in the letter.

The installation of the idol (depicting Ganesh in attire associated with the Chief Minister) went viral.

After some people objected to it, Sai Kumar himself removed the idol and replaced it with another idol of Lord Ganesha on Wednesday itself, a police official said on Thursday. PTI VVK GDK VVK ADB