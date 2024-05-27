Telangana MLC by-election: Over 68 per cent voter turnout recorded till 4 pm

Hyderabad, May 27 (PTI) Over 68 per cent of the eligible voters cast their votes till 4 pm in the by-election to the Telangana Legislative Council from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates' constituency on Monday.

Voting began at 8 AM and concluded by 4 PM, officials said.

According to official sources, 68.65 per cent voter turnout was recorded up to 4 PM. Those already waiting in queue at polling stations will be allowed to vote beyond 4 PM, they said.

The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of sitting BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy who won the Assembly polls from the Jangaon constituency on November 30 last year.

The Congress party has nominated Chinthapandu Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna and BJP fielded G Premender Reddy, while A Rakesh Reddy is BRS’ contestant.

Counting of votes will be taken up on June 5.

Over 4.63 lakh graduates from the constituency were eligible to exercise their franchise. PTI GDK VVK VVK ROH