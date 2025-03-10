Telangana MLC poll: Cong, CPI, BRS candidates file nominations

Hyderabad, Mar 10 (PTI) Three candidates of the ruling Congress, one nominee of its ally CPI and a BRS candidate, besides three independents on Monday filed their nominations for elections to the Telangana Legislative Council under the MLA quota.
Congress candidates Vijayashanthi, a popular actress of yesteryear, Addanki Dayakar, Kethavat Shankar, CPI nominee Nellikanti Satyam and Sravan Dasoju of BRS submitted their nominations to the Returning Officer.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues and other leaders of Congress and CPI were present when the candidates of the two parties filed nominations.
BRS working president K T Rama Rao and other party leaders accompanied Sravan Dasoju.
Three independents have also submitted nominations, an official release said on Monday night.
The election to fill five vacancies in the council has been necessitated by the retirement of four sitting BRS MLCs and one AIMIM MLC.
Monday is the last day for filing nominations and polling is slated for March 20.
The scrutiny of nominations would take place on Tuesday and the Congress and BRS candidates are expected to win uncontested.
The AICC on Sunday announced the candidatures of Vijayashanthi, Dayakar and Shankar.
The Congress allotted one seat to its ally CPI, as part of its electoral alliance understanding. Nellikanti Satyam is the CPI candidate.
In the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly, the Congress has a strength of 65, while the main opposition BRS has 38, though 10 of its MLAs have shifted loyalties to Congress.
The Congress and BRS are expected to win four and one seats, respectively, based on their strength in the Assembly. PTI SJR KH