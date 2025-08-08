Telangana MP Raghunandan Rao receives sixth death threat in 2 months

Hyderabad, Aug 8 (PTI) Telangana BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao on Friday received a fresh "death threat" on his phone, the sixth call since June this year, his office said.

The call was made when Rao, Lok Sabha member from Medak, was in Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session.

"We are in Hyderabad...would kill you by evening...will see who can save you," the caller purportedly told the MP.

The police have been notified about the threat, Rao's office said.

Previous threat calls came from individuals claiming to be Maoists from Madhya Pradesh.

Following the threat, police have increased security for the MP, by providing armed personnel and an escort vehicle.