Hyderabad, Aug 7 (PTI) A municipal councillor was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl in Nizamabad district in Telangana, police said on Wednesday.

He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for his alleged offence with the girl two days ago at Bodhan in the district. He has been sent to jail, police sources said. PTI SJR KH