Telangana municipal elections: BJP set to secure Mayor's post in Karimnagar

Hyderabad, Feb14 (PTI) BJP is set to secure the Mayor's post in Karimnagar with the support of independents as it emerged as the single largest party in the municipal corporation elections, and it has decided to sit in opposition in Nizamabad, party sources said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, suspense continued over who will assume power in Kothagudem corporation as the ruling Congress and CPI bagged an equal number of wards.

Congress would occupy power in the remaining four municipal corporations of Nalgonda, Mancherial, Ramagundam and Mahabubnagar.

Of the total 66 wards in Karimnagar, the BJP bagged 30, while Congress, BRS, AIMIM, AIFB (All India Forward Block) and independents won 14, 9, 3, 3 and 7 wards respectively.

Three independents and an AIFB Corporator met Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar and extended support to the BJP on Saturday. Another six Corporators are also holding talks with the BJP leaders, party sources said.

Kumar can also cast his vote as an ex-officio member of the corporation.

With the BJP's strength already risen to 35, the party looks certain to secure the Mayor's post in Karimnagar corporation.

In Nizamabad, the BJP on Saturday decided to sit in opposition despite emerging as the single largest party.

Of the total 60 wards in Nizamabad, BJP bagged 28, while Congress won 17, followed by AIMIM (14) and BRS (1).

Accusing Congress and AIMIM of having an unholy alliance, BJP sources said the party decided to sit in opposition in the town.

In the 60-member Kothagudem Corporation, Congress and CPI bagged 22 wards each. Independents, BRS, BJP and CPI(M) won six, 8, 1 and 1 respectively.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on February 13 said he made an open offer of support to the CPI so that the two parties can fight together against the alleged irregularities in the state-run miner Singareni Collieries. Singareni Collieries has a major presence in Kothagudem.

However, Congress and CPI are expected to reach an understanding as they are pre-poll allies.

The election of Mayors, Deputy Mayors and municipal chairpersons and vice chairperson would take place on February 16. PTI SJR SJR KH