Telangana municipal polls: BJP candidate dies by suicide, party blames ruling Cong

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI) A BJP candidate contesting the municipal elections in Telangana allegedly died by suicide in Narayanpet District on Tuesday, police said.
The saffron party alleged that "harassment and intimidation" by ruling Congress leaders drove the candidate to take the extreme step.
Hitting back at the BJP, the Congress said the saffron leaders are trying to derive political mileage out of the incident by blaming the ruling government in the state.
Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy raised the issue in parliament, alleging that harassment, kidnaps and other atrocities are happening in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's native district.
E Mahadevappa (45), contesting for the councillor post in Makthal municipality, was found hanging to the ceiling fan at his house in Makthal at around 4.30 AM, police said.
The Telangana BJP announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Mahadevappa.
As of now, there is no prima facie evidence of abetment, but police are investigating from all angles, a senior police official said.
The reason for the suicide is still not known, police said.
Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy told reporters here that a case has been registered.
"No suicide note was found," he said, adding further investigation was on.
On the allegations that somebody was behind the suicide, the DGP said an investigation is underway and the police will go ahead as per the evidence available.
On a query that the police themselves wrote a complaint and took a signature from the deceased candidate's daughter, the DGP dismissed the allegation. "We will book a case as per the contents of the complaint," he said.
The BJP held a protest at the Telangana DGP office here seeking justice and several workers and leaders were taken away by police.
The BJP activists who tried to force their way inside the DGP office were prevented by police.
Police took the protesters away in a vehicle after taking them into preventive custody.
State BJP president N Ramchander Rao called on the grieving family members of Mahadevappa.
"Mahadevappa, a young Scheduled Tribe leader and BJP Ward-6 candidate, was subjected to sustained harassment and mafia-style intimidation by Congress leaders and their goons which drove the young Tribal leader to suicide," he said in a post on 'X'.
Alleging that Congress’ anti-tribal mindset is no secret, he said, from opposing the election of Droupadi Murmu as President to intimidating a grassroots tribal leader, the party's "contempt for tribal communities knows no limits".
Though Mahadevappa's wife stated that her husband took the extreme step due to the pressures of the supporters of a local minister, police have reportedly changed the FIR, a BJP release quoted Rao as saying.
He said the police should not make any changes to the "original FIR".
Rao also demanded conducing a post-mortem and also strict action against all those who harassed and intimidated Mahadevappa.
"The BJP Parivaar stands firmly with our karyakartas. Let it be made clear: intimidation and threats of Congress will not silence us for long," he said in a post on X.
Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a statement here said Mahadevappa's alleged suicide is a "murder by the Congress" and sought an impartial inquiry into the incident.
The Urban local bodies elections are scheduled for February 11.
Countering the BJP's allegations, Chairman of Media and Communications Wing of Telangana Congress, Sama Rammohan Reddy, said the BJP leaders are trying to derive political mileage out of the incident by blaming the ruling Congress.
He also alleged that the candidate may have ended his life due to pressure from the BJP leaders.
Meanwhile, official sources said the election in the ward where Mahadevappa was the candidate has been postponed. PTI VVK SJR GDK SJR KH