Telangana municipal polls: BJP candidate dies by suicide, party holds protest

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI) A BJP candidate contesting the municipal elections allegedly died by suicide in Narayanpet District on Tuesday, police said.
Mahadevappa, (45), contesting for the councillor post, hanged himself to the ceiling fan at his house in Makthal at around 4.30 AM, they said.
As of now, there is no prima facie evidence of abetment, but police are investigating from all angles, a senior police official said.
There is no specific allegation from the family members of the deceased, the official said.
Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy told reporters here that a case has been registered.
"No suicide note was found," he said, adding further investigation was on.
Following the incident, the BJP held a protest at the Telangana DGP office and they were taken into custody by police.
The BJP workers who tried to force their way inside the DGP office were prevented by police.
Police took the protesters away in a vehicle after taking them into custody.
State BJP president N Ramchander Rao alleged that threats by the ruling Congress and the supporters of state Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari drove the BJP candidate for the post of ward councilor in Makthal town to take the extreme step.
In a statement, he demanded the dismissal of Srihari from the state cabinet.
The election for municipal polls will be held on February 11. PTI SJR VVK VVK KH