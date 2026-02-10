Telangana municipal polls: CM Reddy to cast vote at Kodangal at 11.30 am

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will cast his vote at Kodangal in Vikarabad district during the municipal elections on February 11.

Reddy, the MLA from Kodangal, is scheduled to vote at 11.30 am at the Zilla Parishad High School in the town and will return to Hyderabad after exercising his franchise, a press release said.

Polling for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on February 11, with counting scheduled for February 13. PTI SJR SSK