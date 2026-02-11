Telangana municipal polls: CM Revanth Reddy casts vote at Kodangal

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cast his vote at Kodangal in Vikarabad district in the municipal elections on Wednesday.

Reddy, an MLA from Kodangal, exercised his franchise at the Zilla Parishad High School in the town, official sources said.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar cast his vote at a school in Karimnagar, while Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka voted at a polling booth in his assembly constituency of Madhira in Khammam district.

Polling for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in Telangana are being held from 7 am to 5 pm, with counting scheduled for February 13. PTI SJR SJR KH