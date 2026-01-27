Telangana municipal polls on Feb 11

Hyderabad, Jan 27 (PTI) The Telangana State Election Commission on Tuesday announced a single-phase schedule for municipal elections in the state to be held on February 11 for seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities.

As per the schedule, the election notice will be issued on January 28 and from the same day the nominations will be taken, State Election Commissioner I Rani Kumudini told reporters here.

The last date for filing nominations is January 31.

After scrutiny and withdrawals, the final list of contesting candidates will be announced on February 3.

The date of the poll is February 11 and counting will be done on February 13 and the results will be declared soon after the counting process is completed, she said.

"This is the schedule for direct elections to all the 2,996 wards covering 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations," she said.

The registered voters are 52.43 lakh -- 25.62 lakh male voters and 26.8 lakh female voters and others are 640.

Kumudini appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise on the poll day.

The Telangana Cabinet on January 18 decided to conduct elections to the municipalities and corporations as early as possible.

Gram panchayat elections were conducted in Telangana in December last year. PTI GDK VVK VVK KH