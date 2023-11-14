Telangana needs change of govt, says Cong leader Manish Tewari

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI) Congress leader Manish Tewari on Tuesday alleged that the BRS government in Telangana did not live up to the expectations of the people, after the new state was formed in 2014.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Telangana was a revenue surplus state when it was formed but now debt burden has mounted on the citizens of the state.

"Today, there is need for a change in government in Telangana. People gave opportunity to BRS in Telangana for 10 years. They gave full opportunity. They made MLAs and MPs victorious. But, the government did not live up to the expectations with which Telangana was formed," the MP said.

He urged the voters to elect a Congress government in the November 30 Assembly polls.

The former union minister claimed that when the CM says openly that he had information about ruling party MLAs "taking money" in 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme, what can be a bigger proof of corruption.

Dubbing BRS as 'B Team of BJP', he said the Chandrasekhar Rao-led party had supported the NDA government at the Centre on various issues.

He said the contest in the polls is between the Congress and BRS.

"The coach of BRS is BJP" and the latter is only putting up a symbolic fight, he said.

He further alleged that AIMIM is "B plus team of BJP". PTI SJR SJR ROH