Telangana: NIA arrests activist over remarks 'supporting' CPI (Maoist)

Hyderabad, Dec 21 (PTI) An activist and former naxalite was on Sunday arrested by the NIA in Jangaon district for his remarks allegedly promoting and supporting the outlawed CPI (Maoist), officials said.

Gade Innaiah alias Gade Inna Reddy, (64), also a representative of Bharat Bachao organisation, was booked under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and BNS.

According to the NIA, Innaiah, while addressing a gathering at the funeral of a deceased CPI (Maoist) cadre, had "encouraged support for the banned outfit with an intention to further its activities".

The NIA further said he "incited the gathering to commit an unlawful activity and encouraged those present to continue the Maoist revoultion".

Meanwhile, a family member of Innaiah told mediapersons that, based on his remarks made during an interview to an online channel, the NIA officials arrested him.

"He is a people's man and there is no need for him to go anywhere and being a holiday on Sunday, around 50 personnel came in vehicles and arrested him," the family member said. PTI VVK VVK KH