Telangana number one in attracting investments, managing inflation: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, May 12 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that the state is number one in the country in attracting investments, managing inflation and maintaining law and order.

Speaking after inaugurating the new facility of Sonata Software here, he said the state has attracted nearly Rs three lakh crore investment since it assumed office in December 2023.

The government has created more than one lakh jobs in the private sector, he said.

During his trips to the World Economic Forum in Davos and investor meets in the US, South Korea, Japan and Singapore, the government has convinced the world that Telangana means business.

This year at Davos, Telangana was the number one state in attracting investments of about Rs 1.78 lakh crore.

"We are the number one state in India in investments – both domestic and international," he said.

Hyderabad is now a GCC (Global Capability Centre) hub in both software and Life Sciences and the city has also emerged as a leading hub for AI-ready data centres, life sciences and manufacturing sectors.

IT giants like Microsoft, Cognizant, HCL Tech, Infosys and Wipro have all opened newer campuses and are expanding in Hyderabad, Reddy said.

"We are the number one state in policing and law and order, according to the Government of India report. In managing inflation, we are number one. In creating jobs – both government and private sector – we are number one. In tax collections, we are number one," he said.

The state government is also the country's largest entrepreneur funding and mentoring programme – empowering 66 lakh women through Self-Help groups, he said.

With the newly-launched 'Rajiv Yuva Vikasam' scheme to promote self-employment, the government is going to fund lakhs of young entrepreneurs across verticals, he said.

The chief minister also highlighted other major initiatives of his government, including building 'Future City', touted as India's most planned city, establishment of Young India Skills University, Young India Sports University and Young India Integrated (social welfare) residential schools.

The Miss World contest is happening in Hyderabad now and the government will ensure more global events in coming days, he said.

"This balance of growth, investments, creation of jobs, building great infrastructure and welfare for all sections is our vision – called Telangana Rising," he said.

Reddy sought the cooperation of companies like Sonata Software to achieve the government's goal of making Telangana a USD one trillion economy or to transform Hyderabad into the "world’s most amazing city". PTI SJR SJR KH