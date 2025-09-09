Telangana opens Day Care Cancer Centres in 34 government hospitals

Hyderabad, Sep 9 (PTI) The Telangana government on Tuesday inaugurated Day Care Cancer Centres in 34 Government General Hospitals across the state.

Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha virtually launched the centres from the government medical college in Sangareddy.

About 55,000 cancer cases are reported in the state every year, and the number is expected to rise to 65,000 in the next five years, he said. "The government is focusing on cancer prevention, early diagnosis and treatment in view of the rising cases," he added.

Until now, cancer treatment has been available only in two major government hospitals in Hyderabad. “The state government has decided to provide cancer treatment in every district so that care is easily accessible to patients,” Rajanarasimha said.

The centres will offer cancer screening, diagnosis, chemotherapy and palliative care. “Regional cancer centres will also be set up by 2030 to provide full-fledged treatment,” he added.

Meanwhile, according to a press release, the health department on Tuesday signed an MoU with the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) to teach German and Japanese to students of government nursing colleges.

The agreement has been signed to provide employment opportunities for our students in Japan and Germany.

"There is a huge demand for nurses in both countries, but Telangana students have been unable to secure jobs as they lack knowledge of the languages," the minister was quoted as saying in the release. PTI SJR SSK