Telangana Panchayat Secretary suspended for uploading CM’s photo in attendance app

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (PTI) A Gram Panchayat Secretary in Telangana has been suspended for allegedly uploading a photo of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in a facial recognition attendance app, instead of his own, in what officials described as an "irresponsible" act.

According to the suspension order issued on Friday, T Rajanna, Secretary of Chandayyapalli village in Jagtial district, was required to mark his attendance by uploading a photo taken in the premises of the Gram Panchayat office, as per the app’s registered geo-coordinates.

The rules also mandate that Panchayat Secretaries inspect village sanitation before 7 am daily.

However, it was found that Rajanna had uploaded the CM’s photo in June, in violation of protocol and a manner described as "a serious dereliction of duty," the order said.

During the suspension period, Rajanna is barred from leaving his headquarters without prior approval from senior officials and will be entitled only to a subsistence allowance, it added.