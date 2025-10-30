Telangana: Patient presumed dead, found alive in mortuary

Hyderabad, Oct 30 (PTI) In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old man, who came for treatment at the Government General Hospital in Mahabubabad District, was presumed dead and shifted to a mortuary. He was later found alive and health authorities on Thursday said they were inquiring into the incident.

The man said he came for kidney problem treatment, but was denied admission.

"I came to Mahabubabad five days ago. I had kidney problems and came for admission to the hospital. The doctor refused treatment to me for not having an Aadhaar card and being alone (no attendant with me). I did not have money to go back to my village. I slept in hospital premises for two days," the man, who worked as a truck driver, claimed.

One of the hospital staff saw him and shifted him to a bench in front of the mortuary. Later, he was taken inside the mortuary on Wednesday night by unknown persons as they thought he was presumed dead, he claimed.

Police said after getting information from the staff of the mortuary that the body of an unidentified person was found inside the mortuary, they came and verified and realised that the man was still alive, prompting them to shift the patient to the hospital.

No case was registered, they said.

Health authorities said as per preliminary information, the man was not an in-patient or out-patient of the hospital. He was not declared dead by the doctors and was not shifted to the mortuary room.

A health official said the man was found on a road adjacent to the mortuary in an unconscious state on Wednesday evening when it was raining and the hospital security and the staff kept him on a bench in front of the mortuary.

He was then taken to the hospital and admitted in Acute Medical Care and he is presently being treated, the official said.

On the claim of the man that he was presumed dead and shifted inside the mortuary room, the official said he was not examined by the doctors.

"The man was not shifted inside the mortuary room. He was kept on a bench on the premises of the mortuary and then taken inside the hospital for treatment," the official said, adding they were inquiring into the incident. PTI VVK/GDK VVK KH