Telangana Pavilion opened at WEF, CM Revanth Reddy to meet CEOs of companies

Hyderabad: Telanagana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary, Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev jointly inaugurated the India Pavilion at the Promenade, World Economic Forum in Davos.

Advertisment

They formally declared open the Telangana Pavilion as well, followed by an intense discussion on various projects where Telangana could set an example for India, a state government release said here on Tuesday.

Paswan and Chaudhary also promised maximum support for various initiatives of the Telangana government in skill development and food processing, it said.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is accompanied by state Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, would meet the CEOs of several top companies and the representatives of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at Davos, it said.

Advertisment

The state received Rs 40,232 crore investments during the Davos visit last year and the government is hopeful of attracting major investments this year as well, the release added.