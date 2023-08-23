Telangana police constable dies as weapon 'misfires'

Hyderabad, Aug 23 (PTI) A 31-year-old policeman died here in the early hours of Wednesday after his service weapon allegedly misfired, police said.

The deceased, a head constable of the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) 12 Battalion, was on guard duty at the platoon headquarters at Hussaini Alam here, they said. He belonged to Suryapet district.

"He had been working here since a month ago. After the night shift, he spoke over the phone till 1.30 am (on Wednesday) and went into the room to rest. He was sleeping and had kept his service carbine weapon beside the bed. The sound of gunfire was heard at 3.20 am," a senior police official said.

When some colleagues saw what happened, they immediately got him shifted to a state-run hospital, the official added, saying that the wounded man died while undergoing treatment.

The carbine weapon is suspected to have misfired and the bullet pierced through his throat to the upper side, the official said based on preliminary investigation. Further probe is on. PTI VVK ANE